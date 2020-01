If you want Janet and Amee to come to your school to read 'Aliera Wants to be a Monkey,' you can contact Janet at janet.rowe012@comcast.net.

Author Janet Rowe and Illustrator Amee Neal in Studio 3.

You can purchase a book online from Barnes and Noble, Apple iTunes, and Amazon. Books-A-Million at the Huntington Mall will order it for you if you're interested.