Alison Krauss concert in Huntington canceled

A concert that was originally scheduled for May 5 and then postponed has now been canceled.

Officials with the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington announced Monday that Alison Krauss will not take the stage.

Officials say all tickets will be automatically refunded via their original point of purchase.

If tickets were purchased through www.ticketmaster.com, it may take up to 30 days to receive a refund. If tickets were purchased at the arena box office, please call 304.696.5990.

