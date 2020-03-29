All Kanawha County parks closing due to COVID-19

All parks in Kanawha County will close Sunday until further notice.

The Kanawha County Parks & Recreation District made the announcement Sunday saying the decision was in response to coronavirus.

The parks that are closing include Coonskin, Meadowood, and Pioneer Parks.

The areas join a list of parks around the region that have also been closed in efforts to stop the spread of the virus that has impacted hundreds of thousands in the United States.

As of Sunday evening, 28 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Kanawha County.