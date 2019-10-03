All Ohio University fraternities suspended amid hazing allegations

All fraternities at Ohio University's Athens campus have been suspended, effective immediately.

According to a release from Ohio University, the decision was made due to a growing concern of hazing allegations against seven Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters.

Ohio University says all chapter events, meetings, and activities have been suspended until further notice. That includes socials, philanthropy, retreats, intramurals, and organized participation in Homecoming.

The release says Vice President for Student Affairs Jason Pina and Dean of Students Jenny Hall-Jones made the decision and sent this letter to all IFC chapter presidents Thursday.

Only seven fraternities face hazing allegations, but university officials suspended all 15 chapters as a "proactive step" so IFC members can reflect and redefine the Greek community.

"It is deeply troubling that seven of our Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters have been or will be under investigation this semester for possible violations of the University’s Student Code of Conduct," the letter states. "These troubling allegations, which will be thoroughly investigated, indicate a potentially escalating systemic culture within our IFC organizations, and Ohio University will not put at risk the health and safety of our students. As a result: I am hereby suspending all chapter operations for Interfraternity Council chapters until further notice, effective immediately."

According to the letter, this began when the university expelled Sigma Pi last spring as a result of hazing.

Earlier this week, the administration received new allegations against two other IFC chapters. The fraternity members were accused of hazing new members. After the allegations were made, those chapters were "placed on a cease and desist from Community Standards and Student Responsibility (CSSR)."

Tuesday, the Office of the Dean of Students received reports of hazing at five more chapters. Those chapters will receive their own cease and desist letters and notices of investigation within the next few days.

During the suspension, each chapter is expected to come up with a plan and implementation timeline "to ensure that the culture of their organization is aligned with the stated values of our Sorority and Fraternity community, responsibilities outlined in the University’s Student Code of Conduct and expectations of their respective inter/national organization."

Sophomores are still allowed to live in their fraternity houses. The only meetings or events allowed are those planned by the Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility or the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life."

University officials are also planning forums to continue the dialogue.

"Being a member of the Sorority and Fraternity community at Ohio University gives you the ability to make a tremendous positive impact on OHIO students, our campus, and our community," the letter states. "The values that your organizations espouse encourage members to hold themselves to a higher standard. However, when individual members or organizations fail to live up to the standards and values set forth by the university, chapters and inter/national organizations, the entire Sorority and Fraternity community suffers."

You can report hazing and other instances of misconduct here.

