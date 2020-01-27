ALL ABOARD | Second installment of the Autumn Colors Express set for October

The Rail Excursion Management Co. has announced it is not only keeping a fall tradition alive for another year but it will be expanding.

The second installment of the Autumn Colors Express was announced Monday. The railroad excursion will hit the tracks again this October from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton, WV along the famed New River route. The dates have been set for October 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2020.

The Autumn Colors Express continues the 50-plus year tradition of transporting passengers on vintage railcars to Hinton's Railroad Days Festival, held the same weekend. This year there will be four days of train excursions, originating in downtown Huntington and for the second year in a row, stopping in Charleston to pick up passengers.

The Autumn Colors Express is comprised of 25-30 privately-owned vintage railcars, with meal service provided on board to every passenger, as part of their ticket price. The train will lay over in Hinton for approximately three hours while guests enjoy the Hinton Railroad Days Festival.

Officials say strong 2019 ticket sales indicate an increased demand for 2020's train, and Railexco has added a fourth day of Autumn Colors Express for 2020, with a train departing for Hinton on Thursday the 22nd of October.

