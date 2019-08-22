UPDATE| Two lanes of I-64 Eastbound closed due to crash in Cabell County

UPDATE 8/22/19 @ 9:10 a.m.

One lane has opened up on Interstate 64 eastbound after a crash.

The accident happened near mile marker 11 Thursday morning. That's near the Hal Greer Boulevard exit.

Dispatchers say three vehicles were involved. One person was taken to the hospital.

Two lanes are still closed and traffic is backed up.

All three lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound are shut down due to a crash.

It happened near mile marker 11 Thursday morning.

Dispatchers say three cars are involved.

There's no word on injuries.

