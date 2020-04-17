All nursing home staff, residents to be tested for COVID-19 under new executive order

During his coronavirus news briefing Friday morning, Gov. Jim Justice issued a new executive order in an effort to protect the most at-risk for COVID-19 in the State of West Virginia.

"I am directing the DHHR with the help of the National Guard to test or retest every single resident in all the nursing homes as well as all the staff," said Gov. Justice. "We are going to go back and test everybody."

According to the 10:00 a.m. report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 18,681 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 754 positive, 17,927 negative and 13 deaths.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (105), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (3), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (39), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (101), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (40), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (7), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (72), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (27), Wyoming (1).

