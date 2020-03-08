Allegiant Air: No flights impacted yet by coronavirus

As concerns about traveling during the coronavirus outbreak rises, especially in planes, an airline that services our region says their passengers can fly with confidence.

Allegiant Air, which offers popular flights to Myrtle Beach and parts of Florida from Huntington Tri-State Airport, says they are in constant contact with the CDC, TSA, and the FAA when it comes to guidance regarding travel.

"Allegiant is a domestic airline with all nonstop flights and we do not have any international connecting flights," said CEO Maury Gallagher. "Domestic airlines, unlike international carriers, have not had any restrictions placed on them."

Gallagher says no changes have been made to Allegiant's flight schedule, and they will update passengers immediately if that were to change. If passengers wish to cancel or change upcoming flights because of concerns, Allegiant says they can do so.

"We understand your decision to travel at this time is personal and many factors are involved," said Gallagher. "If you would like to request a change to your travel plans at this time, you may do so without incurring a change fee."