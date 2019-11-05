Allison Ball re-elected as Kentucky treasurer

Kentuckians have re-elected state Treasurer Allison Ball.

The Republican defeated Democrat Michael Bowman with 475,489 votes.

Treasurer Ball first took office in 2015. Before her election, Ball practiced bankruptcy law. She focused on consumer rights and commercial litigation.

The incumbent’s platform includes protecting the financial stability of the Commonwealth, improving financial literacy, financially empowering Kentuckians with disabilities, returning money to taxpayers by stopping fraud attempts, and advocating for “common-sense economic principles.”

