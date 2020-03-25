Almost 200 cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky; one related to Spring Break

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the next two to three weeks are "critical" in the fight to flatten the curve with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 198 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

Beshear says a 75-year-old-man from Jefferson County has died from the virus. There were underlying health issues that played a factor.

In total, five people have died in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Department of Health says 3,300 people have been tested.

One of the confirmed cases is from a patient who went to Florida on Spring Break and came back with the virus.