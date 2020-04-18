Two patients at Ripley nursing home die from COVID-19

Two patients at a nursing home in Jackson County, West Virginia have died from coronavirus-related complications.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources say an 83-year old man and an 88-year old woman at Eldercare Health & Rehabilitation in Ripley have died.

Earlier Saturday, the nursing home said 47 cases have been confirmed.

This is after an employee at the facility tested positive for the virus on April 6.

Nursing home administrators say 13 tests are still pending. At the time of the tests, all residents were asymptomatic.

It is unclear how many total cases have been connected to the nursing home.