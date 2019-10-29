Alphabet song gets a remake; folks aren’t happy about it

Sometimes you just shouldn’t mess with a classic.

There's a new take on the “Alphabet Song” and it’s not exactly a big hit if the online reaction is any indication.

All the hubbub is over the section of the song that covers the letters L, M, N, O and P. You know, those are the letters in the middle that kind of get slurred together.

The version of the song changes the melody to spread out those letters.

The music was originally composed by Mozart in the 1780s as a variation on a French nursey rhyme.

It’s also the tune used for “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” and “Baa Baa Black Sheep.”

The internet is not amused with the changes in the new version of the song.

