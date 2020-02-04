Alzheimer's advocates visit the W.Va. Capitol

Members of the West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer's Association gathered Tuesday at the Capitol.

Members said they wanted to go so they could spread awareness about this disease.

According to the association, 38,000 people in West Virginia suffer from Alzheimer's. Two years ago, 770 people died in West Virginia due to the disease.

Public Policy Manager Robby Queen says it's important for the association to go to the Capitol so the group won't be forgotten.

"We want to make sure our elected officials from the Governor's Office, members of the House and members of the Senate know that we are here," Queen said.

Pearl Thomson, a member of the association, had to put her husband in an assisted living home because his Alzheimer's became so severe.

Her husband cannot talk, feed, or bathe himself. She says putting him in assisted living was one of the hardest things she has had to do.

"Now luckily he doesn't say anymore that he wants to go home," Thompson said. "I don't think he knows what home is."

Gov. Jim Justice signed a proclamation making Feb. 4 Alzheimer's Awareness Day. While Alzheimer's Association members say this was a nice gesture, they say there is still work to be done.