Amber Alert issued for New York boy believed to be in ‘imminent danger’

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (Gray Media) - New York State police are investigating the possible abduction of a 9-year-old boy.

An Amber Alert was issued for Gustavo Oliveira. He was last seen on May 8 at about 1 a.m. in Clifton Park, New York. Gustavo is described to have short, black hair and brown hair. He is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police believe he was taken by 41-year-old Nivaldo Oliveira. Nivaldo Oliveira is described to be 6 feet tall and weigh about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The two were last seen traveling on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park.

Police say the manner in which Gustavo was taken leads them to believe the two are in “imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death."

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police Clifton Park at (866)NYS-AMBER or dial 911.

