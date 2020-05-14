Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen; second ‘person of interest’ named

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a teenager from Van Zandt County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Willow Sirmans, 14, was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Van Zandt County Road 1712 in Grand Saline.

She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall, weighing 75 pounds, and having strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Sirmans has braces on her teeth, a news release stated.

A description was also released for a “person of interest” in the case, Austen Walker, was released Wednesday evening.

According to DPS, the 21-year-old white male is 5′9″, 140 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Walker also has a tattoo on his left and right arms and a scar on his right arm.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s officials named a second “person of interest" and vehicle description in a Facebook update.

The post said officials are now looking for, "a white 2012 Toyota Camry, displaying Texas License Plate LGH 9294.”

VZCS named “Courtney Odum,” the owner of the white sedan, as a second “person of interest” in the case.

In the comments section of their early morning post, VZCS left this picture of Odum. Officials did not release how she may be connected to Walker or Sirmans.

Details on the abduction have also not been released, however, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said Sirmans was initially reported as possibly having left her home with a friend.

“Information obtained at the time of the report did not meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert," a news release stated.

“Additional information has been obtained pursuant to the Investigation which led to the eventual issuance of the Amber Alert.”

According to the sheriff’s office, they were unable to located the girl after investigating several leads on Tuesday.

“Van Zandt County Deputies also enlisted assistance from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office who checked residences in Henderson County in an attempt to locate Sirmans."

The sheriff’s office said they received support from the Grand Saline Police Department, Van Zandt County Constable Pct. 1, Smith County Constables Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Sirmans or Walker is asked to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133 or 911.

