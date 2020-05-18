Ambulance company cooperating with Charleston crash investigation

An ambulance company say it’s cooperating with an investigation into a crash that involved another car Friday night in Charleston.

The crash, which happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, sent three people to the hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

After the Boone County ambulance struck a car, it went into the Charleston No. 6 fire station. To see the original story: CLICK HERE.

The Boone County Ambulance Authority said the ambulance crew had been dispatched to a call in the Racine area of Boone County, about 15 miles south of Marmet. They were headed to that call when the crash happened.

