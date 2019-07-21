Ambulance involved in rollover crash in Mason County

Two Mason County EMS employees are recovering after the ambulance they were in rolled over Sunday afternoon.

Director of Mason County Emergency Management, Dennis Zimmerman tells WSAZ it happened on Route 62 in the Clifton area.

No patients were on board, and they were not responding to a call Zimmerman said.

A cause of the crash hasn't been determined, but Zimmerman says weather seems to be a factor.

Both employees were taken to the hospital as a precaution, and are expected to be okay.