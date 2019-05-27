Ambulance stolen from in front of CAMC General Hospital

An ambulance was stolen Monday evening in Charleston.

Dispatchers say the ambulance was stolen from in front of CAMC General Hospital.

It is a City of Charleston ambulance. According to firefighters, the ambulance is traveling at a high rate of speed.

The ambulance was last seen heading north on I-79.

According to dispatchers, an officer heading south on I-79 spotted the ambulance and is now trying to pull it over.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.