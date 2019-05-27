Ambulance stolen from in front of CAMC General Hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An ambulance was stolen Monday evening in Charleston.
Dispatchers say the ambulance was stolen from in front of CAMC General Hospital.
It is a City of Charleston ambulance. According to firefighters, the ambulance is traveling at a high rate of speed.
The ambulance was last seen heading north on I-79.
According to dispatchers, an officer heading south on I-79 spotted the ambulance and is now trying to pull it over.
