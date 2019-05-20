American Red Cross facing shortage of type O blood

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The American Red Cross is putting out a call for help, asking for a certain type of blood.
According to the Red Cross, there is less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms across the country. The organization says this type of blood is critical for hospitals.
Officials say it is important they replenish the supply, especially heading into the summer months, a crucial time when this type of blood is needed in hospitals.
On Monday, a blood drive was held at the Red Cross in Huntington. Olivia Bias stopped in to donate for her second time.
"It's a simple, easy way to help so many people," Bias said. "I wish that I could help more and I wish more people would jump in and help."
Bias has type O blood, which is the type that they are really pushing for now, although officials say they always need all types of blood.
According to the Red Cross, those who donate blood through June 10 will get a $5 Amazon gift card.
Here is a link of upcoming blood drives where you can donate:
KENTUCKY
Ashland
- 5/24/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ashland Town Center, 500 Winchester Ave
- 6/5/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive
- 6/7/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave
Greenup
- 5/22/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenup Health Dept, 806 Seaton Ave
Johnson
Paintsville
- 5/22/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highland Church of Christ, 821 Euclid Ave
OHIO
Gallia
Vinton
- 5/28/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Ewington CCCU, 176 Ewington Road
Jackson
Jackson
- 5/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jackson Holzer Med Ctr, 500 Burlington Rd
Oak Hill
- 5/30/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 205 East Cross Street
Lawrence
Ironton
- 6/7/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collins Career Center, 120 Marion Pike
Meigs
Pomeroy
- 6/7/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Farmers Bank & Savings Company, 640 East Main Street
Scioto
Franklin Furnace
- 5/21/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., STAR Community Justice Center, 4696 Gallia Pike
Rarden
- 5/25/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rarden Community Center, 1663 Main St, ST RT 73
WEST VIRGINIA
Boone
Madison
- 5/31/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Boone Memorial Hospital, 701 Madison Avenue
Cabell
Milton
- 5/21/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milton Baptist Church, 1123 Church Street
Huntington
- 5/28/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd
- 6/1/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5640 Shawnee Drive
- 6/3/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd
Jackson
Ravenswood
- 5/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 215 Ann Street
- 6/3/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North United Methodist Church, Corner of Washington and Brown Streets, PO Box 335
Kanawha
Charleston
- 5/21/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., CAMC Women & Childrens, 800 Pennsylvania Ave
- 5/23/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Voter's Registration Office, 415 Quarrier Street
- 5/23/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elk River Church of Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road
- 5/28/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CAMC General, Morris Street
- 5/30/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Embassy Suites, 300 Court Street
- 5/30/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., State Government Workers - Bldg 7, 1900 Kanawha Blvd East
- 5/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., CAMC Memorial Division, 3200 MacCorkle Ave.
- 5/31/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross West Virginia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive
- 6/4/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Department of Environmental Protection, 601 57th Street SE
- 6/5/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., South East Church of the Nazarene, 5102 MacCorkle Avenue SE
Clendinin
- 5/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Clendenin Community Rec Center, 101 1st. Street
Saint Albans
- 6/6/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of St. Albans, 523 2nd. Street
Putnam
Eleanor
- 6/4/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Eleanor, 901 Roosevelt Blvd
Hurricane
- 5/24/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave.
- 5/31/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Catholic Church of the Ascension, 905 Hickory Mill Rd
- 6/6/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 2635 Main Street
Winfield
- 6/3/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Way
- 6/6/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Amos Visitors Center, 1530 Winfield Rd
Roane
Spencer
- 5/22/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heritage Park Community Bldg, 110 Church St.