American Red Cross facing shortage of type O blood

The American Red Cross is putting out a call for help, asking for a certain type of blood.

The American Red Cross is facing a shortage of type O blood. The organization says this type of blood is critical in hospitals across our country.

The organization says it is facing a critical shortage of type O blood.

According to the Red Cross, there is less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms across the country. The organization says this type of blood is critical for hospitals.

Officials say it is important they replenish the supply, especially heading into the summer months, a crucial time when this type of blood is needed in hospitals.

On Monday, a blood drive was held at the Red Cross in Huntington. Olivia Bias stopped in to donate for her second time.

"It's a simple, easy way to help so many people," Bias said. "I wish that I could help more and I wish more people would jump in and help."

Bias has type O blood, which is the type that they are really pushing for now, although officials say they always need all types of blood.

According to the Red Cross, those who donate blood through June 10 will get a $5 Amazon gift card.

Here is a link of upcoming blood drives where you can donate:

KENTUCKY

Ashland



5/24/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ashland Town Center, 500 Winchester Ave



6/5/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive



6/7/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave

Greenup



5/22/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenup Health Dept, 806 Seaton Ave

Johnson

Paintsville



5/22/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highland Church of Christ, 821 Euclid Ave

OHIO

Gallia

Vinton



5/28/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Ewington CCCU, 176 Ewington Road

Jackson

Jackson



5/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jackson Holzer Med Ctr, 500 Burlington Rd

Oak Hill



5/30/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 205 East Cross Street

Lawrence

Ironton



6/7/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collins Career Center, 120 Marion Pike

Meigs

Pomeroy



6/7/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Farmers Bank & Savings Company, 640 East Main Street

Scioto

Franklin Furnace



5/21/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., STAR Community Justice Center, 4696 Gallia Pike

Rarden



5/25/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rarden Community Center, 1663 Main St, ST RT 73



5/28/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 610 4th Street

WEST VIRGINIA

Boone

Madison



5/31/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Boone Memorial Hospital, 701 Madison Avenue

Cabell

Milton



5/21/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milton Baptist Church, 1123 Church Street

Huntington



5/28/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd



6/1/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5640 Shawnee Drive



6/3/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Jackson

Ravenswood



5/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 215 Ann Street



6/3/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North United Methodist Church, Corner of Washington and Brown Streets, PO Box 335

Kanawha

Charleston



5/21/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., CAMC Women & Childrens, 800 Pennsylvania Ave



5/23/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Voter's Registration Office, 415 Quarrier Street



5/23/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elk River Church of Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road



5/28/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CAMC General, Morris Street



5/30/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Embassy Suites, 300 Court Street



5/30/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., State Government Workers - Bldg 7, 1900 Kanawha Blvd East



5/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., CAMC Memorial Division, 3200 MacCorkle Ave.



5/31/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross West Virginia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive



6/4/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Department of Environmental Protection, 601 57th Street SE



6/5/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., South East Church of the Nazarene, 5102 MacCorkle Avenue SE

Clendinin



5/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Clendenin Community Rec Center, 101 1st. Street

Saint Albans



6/6/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of St. Albans, 523 2nd. Street

Putnam

Eleanor



6/4/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Eleanor, 901 Roosevelt Blvd

Hurricane



5/24/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave.



5/31/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Catholic Church of the Ascension, 905 Hickory Mill Rd



6/6/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 2635 Main Street

Winfield



6/3/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Way



6/6/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Amos Visitors Center, 1530 Winfield Rd

Roane

Spencer

