American Red Cross offers Virtual Family Assistance Center

The American Red Cross has a new support system for families and those who have lost loved ones because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erica Mani spoke with Sarah Sager on Studio 3 about how the American Red Cross is helping those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.

The Virtual Family Assistance Center offers condolence calls, provides resources and support for virtual memorial services, works with federal, state and local partners to help find services individuals need, and conducts Psychological First Aid and Coping In Today's World training to communities to ease coping skills.

WSAZ partners with the American Red Cross for Donorama. The blood drive will be Thursday, June 11 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center as well as the Marshall Rec Center in Huntington.

Additional blood drives include:

Saturday, June 6 at Huntington Mall

Monday, June 8 at the Nitro Senior Center, Huntington ARC Building, and Ashland Town Center

Wednesday, June 10 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Friday, June 12 at Holiday Inn South Charleston

At each location, the American Red Cross is making safety a priority. Donors and staff will wear masks, have their temperature taken, hand sanitizer will be provided, and social distancing will be followed.

The staff will also wear gloves, and use sterile collections sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation.

You can make an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCross.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.