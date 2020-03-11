Americans feel tired at least three days a week, poll says

It is National Sleep Awareness Week, a week to focus on the importance of all the sleep you need.

Are you getting the enough of the right kind of sleep? (Source: CNN)

Of course, it falls after the start of Daylight Saving Time, when you lose an hour of sleep!

Each year, the National Sleep Foundation conducts a poll cataloging our sleep patterns.

This year, it focused on how often Americans feel sleepy throughout the week and how it impacts our daily lives.

On average, Americans feel sleepy three days a week and try to combat it with anything from fresh air, caffeine or medication. Sixty-two percent say they try and deal with feeling tired by just “shaking it off.”

“I have patients in my office every day who can’t understand why they are always so sleepy” Dr. Paul Doghramj said in a press release.

The two main reasons behind the grogginess during the day were because they were not getting enough quality sleep or just do not get enough sleep in general and this affects everything from our mood. It can even make us feel physically sick.

People who feel sleepy five to seven days a week report even more affects including high rates of irritability, headaches and feeling unwell overall.

So, how much sleep do you really need?

According to the National Sleep Federation, it depends on your age.

Adults 18 to 64 should get seven to nine hours a night, while adults 65 and older need seven to eight.

There are ways to help you get a good night’s sleep.

Sticking to a sleep schedule, even on the weekends, is important and practicing a relaxing bedtime routine helps with better sleep quality.

Copyright 2020 CNN. Gray Media Group contributed to this report. All rights reserved.