Americans lost $201 million in online romance scams in 2019

The Federal Trade Commission released new numbers on reports it’s received about romance scams.

According to the FTC, consumers lost $201 million to scammers preying on people looking for love last year.

Over the past two years, the money reported lost to romance scams was higher than to any other reported scam.

Scammers first build a relationship with their victim and then ask that person for money to get out of a situation.

The FTC says more than 25,000 consumers filed a report on romance scams in 2019.

