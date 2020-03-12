America's 50th Anniversary Tour canceled due to Coronavirus threat

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak that the World Health Organization is now calling a pandemic, a band has canceled their performance tonight in Huntington, West Virginia.

The band America will not take the stage Thursday night at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

America says it "cannot morally or ethically put their fans in a compromising position."

"The Marshall Artists Series is disappointed for our patrons and the community including our Marshall University students, however, we understand the need to keep the public safe," said Penny Watkins, Executive Director for The Marshall Artists Series. "We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and we hope to bring them back in the future."

Full refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded.

Tickets purchased through the Marshall Artists Series will be refunded via method of ticket purchase. Marshall Artists Series refunds will be made within 30 days.

