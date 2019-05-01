Amputee forced to crawl during wedding anniversary after airline confiscates scooter batteries

A double-amputee, who uses a portable scooter to get around, has hired a lawyer after several incidents in which airline personnel have confiscated the scooter’s batteries, forcing him to crawl.

Stearn Hodge, 68, says he will never forget the humiliation of having to drag his body across a hotel room floor during a vacation for his 43rd wedding anniversary.

"Having to crawl across the floor in front of my wife is the most humiliating thing that I can think of," he said. "It unmasks how real my disability is … I haven't been the same since."

The retired contractor from Canada lost his left arm and right leg in a 1984 workplace accident. He now relies on a portable scooter powered by lithium batteries for mobility.

But during a February 2017 trip to Tulsa, OK, an agent with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority and a United Airlines official told Hodge to remove the $2,000 battery from his scooter and fly without it, as well as his spare battery.

Both officials cited safety concerns or a potential fire hazard.

While it is true that lithium-ion batteries are considered a fire hazard, global standards issued by the International Air Transport Association allow people with disabilities to travel with batteries for medical devices in carry-on luggage.

Hodge says no one would listen to him or read the documents he had printed out, showing his batteries were permitted on the flight if an airline gives prior approval. Hodge had obtained that permission.

"They're taking my legs — and not only that, my dignity," Hodge said.

The 68-year-old says this is not the only incident he has experienced in which his scooter’s batteries were seized. So, now, he has hired a lawyer, hoping to have his case heard by the Canadian Human Rights Commission, where he can seek damages for pain and suffering and discrimination.

Ultimately, Hodge says he’s hoping for a ruling that would force airlines and airport security to abide by protections already in place.

Disability activist Terrance Green says he often hears from people discriminated against at the airport.

"When security can — even with regulations in place — seize what otherwise should be able to go onto the aircraft, that leaves people with disabilities very vulnerable,” Green said.

Over the past three years, the number of disability-related complaints filed with the Canadian Transportation Agency has climbed to more than 500.

The majority of complaints related to the transport of mobility aids are from passengers who have had expensive devices, such as scooters and wheelchairs, damaged.

