Amusement park to open new roller coaster this spring

Kings Island amusement park in Ohio has announced the opening date of its new steel roller coaster.

The Orion will open to the public at the Mason park on the park's first day of its 2020 season on April 11.

Kings Island officials have said it will be the tallest and fastest coaster at the park.

The Orion is one of seven giga coasters in the world.

Coasters in that category have a height or drop of 300 feet to 399 feet.

The Orion will move at 91 miles per hour and have a 300-foot drop.

