Seizure of 90 dogs in Elliot County leaves groups advocating for tougher Ky. animal cruelty laws

A seizure of 90 dogs Saturday from the Trixie Foundation, a non-profit animal shelter in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, has left groups advocating for tougher laws on animal cruelty.

Floyd County Animal Shelter Manager Jackie Brown said Kentucky's animal cruelty laws are "loose."

"The number one problem we face is the laws we do have are not enforced. That's the number one problem. I think if we enforced all the laws we already do have, we would see such a change," Brown said.

Trixie Foundation owner Randy Skaggs, 68, was cited for 12 counts of animal cruelty. For more on that story: CLICK HERE.

"The law is every county has to have a place where they take their animals. So, it's not required that you have one or your own in your county, no, just that you have a place to take vicious animals," Brown said.

The Trixie Foundation is the only animal shelter within Elliot County lines.

WSAZ reached out to the Elliot County animal control officer and judge-executive to find out where they take their animals, but we haven't heard back.

Skaggs is scheduled to stand trial in June for 179 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges from 2018.