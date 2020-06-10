Restaurants, retailers and entertainment centers across the country are slowly beginning to ease restrictions and open back up, but a return pre-COVID-19 levels will take some time.

CEO of Zenreach, John Kelly, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share how his company is analyzing foot traffic across the country before and during the pandemic.

Click here to visit zenreach.com.