Andy Beshear named projected winner in Kentucky governor race

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear will be Kentucky’s next governor after defeating his rival and Republican challenger, outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin.

NBC News called Beshear as the projected winner. It was an extremely close call on election night. Beshear defeated Bevin by a margin of less than one percent.

Beshear defeated the incumbent and Libertarian John Hicks.

When the race was called Tuesday evening, Beshear had 49.2 percent of the votes and Bevin had 48.8 percent of the votes. Hicks had two percent.

The AG ran alongside Jacqueline Coleman who will now serve as Kentucky’s lieutenant governor.

Beshear said, as governor, he would demand that public universities lower tuition as part of increased state support. He also announced plans to expand gaming in the Commonwealth.

During a debate against Bevin in October, Beshear touted his plan to provide a $2,000 across-the-board pay raise for public school teachers.

Click here to read more about the governor-elect’s plans on his campaign website.

It was an up-to-the-minute showdown, as poll after poll put Bevin and Beshear in a dead heat ahead of election night. A Mason-Dixon Kentucky Poll in October showed both candidates as having 46 percent of the vote. Hicks had one percent, and seven percent of voters were undecided.

Throughout the campaign, Beshear and Bevin squared off in several public forums, including a heated debate at the University of Kentucky. They also went head-to-head at an hour-long debate in Paducah, and clashed on several issues, including education and health care policies, during a forum in Louisville.

As attorney general, Beshear’s office secured federal funding for its Sexual Assault Cold Case Unit.

In late October, Beshear announced two separate drug-related settlements totaling nearly $40 million.

Beshear was Kentucky’s 50th attorney general will be the state’s 63rd governor.

