Angel Tree sign-ups begin Wednesday

If you or someone you know needs a little help with getting gifts under the tree and dinner on the table this holiday season, the time to act is now.

Sign-ups for the Angel Tree Program begin on Wednesday, Sept.18 in Mason County, Thursday, Sept. 19 in Wayne County, and Friday, Sept. 20 in Lincoln County.

Each of the sign-ups will happen at the respective county DHHR Office from 9 a.m. to noon and then from 1 to 4 p.m..

Sign-ups in Cabell County will be on Wednesday, Sept. 25 for people whose last names range from A-M and Thursday, Sept. 26 for last names from N-Z. That will take place at The Salvation Army on 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Both days, the times will be from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.

A make-up day for all counties will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the 3rd Avenue location.

You can find out more by calling 304-529-2401.

