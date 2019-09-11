Animal shelter filled to the brim after taking in dozens of neglected and abused animals

One animal shelter in our area is running out of room because of an influx of animals that have come in over the past couple of months.

Sierra's Haven in Portsmouth, Ohio, has taken in dozens of abused and neglected animals in the past couple of months.

"Mostly the last of July and the entire month of August," said Chrystal Brown Dixon at Sierra's Haven. "It has just been non-stop. We are the fullest we have ever been."

Dixon says it's not out of the ordinary to have animals dumped like this, but she says recently, the calls have been constant--saying it's the worst she has seen it in her time there.

Many of the animals that have come into Sierra's Haven in Portsmouth over the last couple months have been abused or neglected.

Many of the stories are heartbreaking. One dog was found dumped, severely emaciated. Rescue crews think she had puppies, but were not able to find them.

"She was skin and bone when she came in," Dixon said.

Another puppy was found dumped, eaten up with mange. Workers say it is one of the worst cases they have ever seen.

"His skin is raw," Dixon said. "We have given him probably three baths already. He has already received multiple treatments and medications for quite a few days, and he is still in terrible condition. A person that would look at him today wouldn't think he has had a treatment and he looks 75% better than the day he came in. It's pitiful that someone would let something get in that kind of a condition, let alone dump it somewhere."

A litter of puppies was found dumped in a garbage bag in the middle of a street. That is just a few of the stories of some of the animals that have come in recently.

"It's more and more right now. I don't know why," Dixon said. "It's sad that people do it and they do it all the time."

Workers at the shelter are now asking for your help to make sure that each and every one of these animals has this safe place to go.

"We need donations," Dixon said. "We are doing what we can. We are very, very full. Fosters would be very much appreciated because when we run out of room, that's what helps the most."

Workers stress the importance of making sure that your pets get spayed and neutered.

If you are interested in donating to the shelter, or fostering an animal, you can contact them at 740-353-5100.