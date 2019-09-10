Animal shelter lets you ‘check out’ a dog for a couple of hours

A Florida animal shelter is taking the library approach to enriching the lives of the dogs in their care.

Canines in the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s Hound Around Town program can be “checked out” for up to two hours a day, seven days a week.

“Take them for a walk, a hike, to your favorite dog-friendly restaurant, or relax in a park,” the shelter’s website says. “Your pup must be back by 5 p.m. at the latest so they can be tucked in for the night prior to closing.”

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando sees it as a way to help out shelter dogs in Central Florida without making long-term commitments.

“I had such a great time taking Trixie out! I have already scheduled again!” Val Rees-Dodge said in a YouTube comment. “I will be making this a regular thing in my life! Love this so much!!”

There are a few rules for checking out a four-legged friend:

-- Participants must register and watch a video before taking a dog.

-- Shelter dogs must always remain on a leash and under control.

-- Only approved Hound Around Town locations can be used.

