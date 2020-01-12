Animal shelter looking for donations to care for dog found dying by dumpster

A dog is improving after she was found lying next to a dumpster Friday night in what animal control calls "near death" condition.

The Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter is caring for the dog they believe to be around 8-years-old. They say blood work shows that she was starving to death, and was not expected to survive.

The shelter says the dog is showing signs of improvements by eating and being more responsive, but she is not able to stand on her own.

Officials say she has a long road to recovery and will need to be hospitalized until she is stronger. She will also need dental surgery.

The shelter is looking for donations to help cover medical expenses.