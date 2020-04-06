Ankle monitors for positive COVID-19 patients who ignore self-isolation order

GPS ankle monitoring bracelets can now be used to force positive COVID-19 patients to quarantine.

The order allowing the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, with the directive of Chief Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, to issue the monitors was announced Monday by Kanawha County Circuit Court Chief Judge Charles E. King Jr.

The Chief Health Officer currently has the authority to issue a quarantine order for those who refuse to quarantine.

Similar orders are already in place in other states including Kentucky.

"Chief Judge King and Sheriff Rutherford have taken note that this is a serious issue. The public must realize that if you have COVID-19, you need to quarantine per the direction of the Chief Health Officer. We do not want to use the GPS ankle bracelets to enforce the quarantines, however, if we must we will. This must be taken seriously," stated Commission President Kent Carper.

"We must do all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "We have an obligation to keep the people of Charleston and Kanawha County safe by any means necessary. This method would only be used in cases where folks that test positive are non-compliant. We must proactively have these measures in place in case we have individuals that will not quarantine."

