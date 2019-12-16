Annual Christmas PJ Party with Santa in Ashland

The Ashland Foundation for Children with Disabilities is throwing their second annual Christmas PJ Party at Old Orchard Christian Church, located at 3600 Blackburn Avenue, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Ashland Foundation for Children with Disabilities in Studio 3.

The Ashland Foundation for Children with Disabilities is a non-profit organization based in Ashland that serves the Tri-State area and Eastern Kentucky.

The organization is dedicated to the social inclusion of all children and erasing the financial barriers many families face when searching for resources.