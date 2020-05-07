Annual alumni dinners canceled in Mason County

For the first time ever, all three high schools in Mason County have canceled their alumni association annual dinners, according to county commission president, Rick Handley.

"Most of the people that come are older people and we don't want to take chances," Handley told WSAZ. "We'll just wait till next year."

The dinners were supposed to be April, May and July and they are huge fundraising events for scholarships for graduating seniors.

Handley said although the dinners aren't happening, they will not let the seniors suffer. Seniors will still be able to receive scholarships from the budget of the Alumni Association. The county commission also gives out their own separate scholarships to the high schools.