Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Vinton County, Ohio

Another positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Vinton County, the county Health Department said Monday.

That brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to three.

Overall, there have been more than 16,300 COVID-19 cases and more than 700 deaths in the state of Ohio.

Three tests remain pending in Vinton County.

Health departments urge people to continue to maintain social distancing, frequent and thorough handwashing, and wearing a mask while in public.

