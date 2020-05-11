Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Vinton County, Ohio

Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Vinton County.

The Vinton County Health Department made that announcement Monday. It brings the county’s overall confirmed cases to 15.

The patient has been asked to self-isolate and watch for symptoms. Details about the patient, including their age, have not been released.

"Most are work-related exposures to positive cases or immediate contacts of positive cases," said Dr. Susan Crapes, health commissioner and medical director for the Vinton County Health Department. "There is evidence of community spread, not just in Vinton County but around the state."

Ten of the cases in Vinton County remain active cases, while five patients have since recovered.

The health department continues to encourage residents to social distance and maintain frequent and thorough handwashing.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

