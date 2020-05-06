Another COVID-19 case reported in Roane County

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department announced in a news release Wednesday that an eighth confirmed COVID-19 case has been reported in Roane County.

No details were given on the patient who tested positive.

MOVHD officials said in the same release that Wirt County still has three positive cases. Calhoun County, which neighbors Roane and Wirt counties, is one of three counties left in West Virginia with no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.