Another COVID-19 case is reported in Scioto County, the Portsmouth City and Scioto County health departments said Monday.

The newest case marks 13 overall cases in the county – and the fifth reported since last Tuesday. County officials say there’s one more probable case.

Health department officials say people who have tested positive for the virus range from ages 19 to 81. Five have since recovered.

