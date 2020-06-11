Another COVID-19 death reported in W.Va.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed an additional COVID-19 death.

Officials say a 50-year-old man from Mineral County has passed away.

As of 5:00 Thursday, there have been 122,691 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,217 total cases and 86 deaths.

According to the DHHR, 583 cases are still considered active.

1,548 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (352/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (42/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (200/5), Kanawha (237/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (33/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (8/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (53/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (18/1), Randolph (138/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (5/0).

