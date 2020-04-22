Another COVID-19-related death reported at W.Va. nursing home

Another COVID-19-related death is reported at the Eldercare Health and Rehabilitation center in Jackson County, the facility said Wednesday evening.

“We are heartbroken to report that one member of our Eldercare Health and Rehabilitation family has peacefully passed away today here at our facility,” it said in a news release.

According to the center, the patient had several underlying medical conditions.

As of Wednesday evening, 103 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County where there have been seven deaths.

