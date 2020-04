Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Boyd County.

The victim was a 68-year-old woman, the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center said Wednesday.

In addition, there are two more confirmed cases in Boyd County: a man who’s 41 and a woman who’s 58. Both are self-isolating at home.

That brings the county’s overall positive cases to 30. Fourteen people are reported to have recovered.

