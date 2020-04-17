Another COVID-19-related death reported in Wayne County

Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Wayne County, the county Health Department said Friday.

The victim was a patient at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where the vast majority of the county's cases have been reported. AMFM, the parent company of the center, confirmed the patient's death.

That death brings the total number of deaths in the county to three.

As of Friday afternoon, 74 COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Wayne County.

