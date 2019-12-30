Another Portsmouth building loses bricks, developers seek to restore

Several bricks fell from a building on Gallia Street in Portsmouth Sunday afternoon.

The owner of the building tells WSAZ they have secured the rest of the loose brick so it's safe for pedestrians.

Parts of the sidewalk will remain closed while work is done to make repairs, which they expect to have done in a week.

In early December, another building on Second Street lost it's entire facade.

Portsmouth is home to many historic brick buildings. Several people have even painted murals on the sides or walls.

Local developer Tim Wolfe is trying to restore them to their former glory.

"The key is just having the desire to take care of the building," Wolfe said. "If you've got the desire to take care of the building there's resources here that people will let you use."

Many of the business owners work together and share tools and equipment to help one another.

He says certain types of brick were never intended to be painted. So while some may think they're making the building more beautiful, it could be causing damage.

"When the water gets behind that paint and freezes then of course it damages the brick," Wolfe said. "That's where some real skilled masons can take care of that and unfortunately there's not a lot of them around so you're basically at the mercy of their schedule."

The process can take a lot of time and money, but he says it's a project worth the effort.

"There are very few places in the country that you've got century-old buildings that you can come work on, and renovate and bring back to life," Wolfe said. "The architecture from 100 years ago was amazing."

Wolfe says the new group of ownership downtown has changed the atmosphere.

"There's very few absentee owners when it comes to these buildings now," Wolfe said.

Portsmouth will continue to host it's annual Winterfest through the month of January.

This year, they were awarded the Hallmark Hometown Christmas Town title.