Another judicial employee diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Another case of COVID-19 has been reported in Kanawha County, according to the Kanawha County Health Department.

Officials say this is the third judicial employee to be diagnosed with the novel virus.

It was first reported on Saturday that a member of the judicial branch had been diagnosed with COVID-19. That person was immediately isolated at the hospital.

At that time, the Kanawha County Commission ordered that the Judicial Building close to the public immediately.

Since then, a total of three employees in the building have been diagnosed.

As of Tuesday, Kanawha County had six cases of coronavirus. This case would increase that total to seven.