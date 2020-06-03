Another student-athlete at Marshall University tests positive for COVID-19

Another student-athlete has tested positive for coronavirus at Marshall University.

The university made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the athlete is asymptomatic and they do not believe the case is related to the three other cases announced Monday.

University and health officials also do not believe any of the cases contracted the virus on campus.

There are currently test results pending for two other student-athletes.

The new case was discovered as part of Marshall’s new COVID-19 testing protocols for student-athletes returning to campus for voluntary workouts.

The student is now in self-quarantine along with the others who have tested positive. Close contacts of the student are being identified and are being instructed to follow appropriate protocols.

For information about the three other positive cases:

