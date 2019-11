An apartment building in Jackson County, West Virginia caught fire Wednesday.

Jackson County 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ the fire was at an apartment building on Route 21 North just outside of Ripley.

One lane remains closed.

There were no injuries.

The Ripley Fire Department, Ravenswood Fire Department, Silverton Fire Department, and Jackson EMS responded.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.