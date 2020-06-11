Apartment building damaged after storm

The back of an apartment building collapsed after a storm early Thursday morning, according to Middleport officials.

Village officials say responders got to the apartment building on the corner of Second Avenue and Cole Street around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Bricks are now lying in the back alley between Cole and Walnut streets, and it has been blocked off by caution tape.

Middleport building inspector Michael Hendrickson says people were living on the second floor. No injuries were reported.

The village has put a notice on the front of the building, prohibiting anyone to enter the second floor.