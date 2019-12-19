Apartment fire in Hurricane injures one person

One person was treated for minor burns Thursday morning after an apartment fire in Hurricane, according to 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Willow Tree Way around 8 a.m. When crews got to the scene, the fire was already out.

According to 911 dispatchers, the Hurricane Fire Department, Teays Valley Fire Department and Cabell County Fire Department helped ventilate the building.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

The name of the person injured has not been released.

