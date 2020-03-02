Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power propose rate increase

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have sent a proposal to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to increase Expanded Net Energy Cost and Vegetation Management Program rates.

Under the proposal, a customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will see an increase of $13.88 or 10.9 percent.

The last increase in rates associated with ENEC and VMP costs came in July of 2016.

The company says the increase is to allow the Appalachian Power to recover from ongoing ENEC and VMP costs as well as approximately $90 million of unrecovered ENEC and VMP costs already incurred through the end of 2019.

The company is proposing to increase ENEC rates by $82 million and VMP rates by $70 million.

"Over time costs have risen, and these filings seek to address that reality so that the amount being collected in customer rates matches the amount of costs that the company is incurring for fuel, purchased power and vegetation management costs," said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO.

In 2019, a base rate increase was approved for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power.

For our story:

Click Here

